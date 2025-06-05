Advertisement

The Candidate
The Explainer
5 Jun 2025
Politicians probably shouldn’t let AI do all the talking
As one of our reporters read through an open letter on Gaza penned by Ciarán Mullooly, one detail stood out: a bizarre reference to Swedish House Mafia. A spokesperson for the journalist-turned-MEP quickly confirmed that artificial intelligence was used to generate portions of the letter. But surely he's not alone in using ChatGPT et al during his official duties? This is a case where it went badly wrong, but to what standards should we hold politicians when it comes to the use of AI?


Christine Bohan, Jane Matthews, and journalist-turned-AI-sniffer-dog Muiris Ó Cearbhaill have an entirely human conversation about the rise of AI and what it means for political discourse.


Also: the clock is ticking, but will any politician give Jane an actual answer on who might be running for president?

