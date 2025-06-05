Politicians probably shouldn’t let AI do all the talking

As one of our reporters read through an open letter on Gaza penned by Ciarán Mullooly, one detail stood out: a bizarre reference to Swedish House Mafia. A spokesperson for the journalist-turned-MEP quickly confirmed that artificial intelligence was used to generate portions of the letter. But surely he's not alone in using ChatGPT et al during his official duties? This is a case where it went badly wrong, but to what standards should we hold politicians when it comes to the use of AI?

Christine Bohan, Jane Matthews, and journalist-turned-AI-sniffer-dog Muiris Ó Cearbhaill have an entirely human conversation about the rise of AI and what it means for political discourse.

Also: the clock is ticking, but will any politician give Jane an actual answer on who might be running for president?