The surprise abortion vote that broke government ranks

Something unusual happened in the Dáil this week when a Sinn Féin proposal to scrap the three-day waiting period for abortion passed.

An opposition bill getting through is rare enough, but this one came with a free vote that split the government parties wide open. Micheál Martin and Simon Harris both voted in favour. Most of their TDs voted against. Senior ministers like Jim O'Callaghan, Norma Foley and James Browne all voted no (and said nothing during the debate before doing so).

Christine Bohan, Jane Matthews, Christina Finn and Rónán Duffy unpack how a waiting period that was never recommended by the Citizens' Assembly or the Oireachtas committee survived for eight years, and whether scrapping it is the beginning of a bigger conversation about abortion legislation the government doesn't want to have.

Also: Ireland is getting a derelict property tax. Again. The government announced it in October's budget and announced it again this week. They love doing that.