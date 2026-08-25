Jim O'Callaghan on the M9 collision, migration, and wanting to lead Fianna Fáil

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan joins us in studio for a sit-down interview. We asked him what needs to change after the M9 collision, whether the State is failing the small group of young people its youth justice system can't reach, and why the government's approach to migration has changed.

He also spoke about his stand-off with criminal legal aid solicitors and why he won't revoke the new regulations. And, when we asked about the future of Fianna Fáil, O'Callaghan was clear: he still wants to lead the party.