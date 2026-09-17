Trump's visit was grubby, weird, but apparently a success

Donald Trump came to Ireland for 36 hours, watched a lot of golf, charmed the crowds at Doonbeg, promised to scrap tariffs on Irish whiskey and unexpectedly declared that he'd love to see a united Ireland. The government thinks the visit was a success. We're a little less sure: was it smart diplomacy, uncomfortable fawning, or all just a bit grubby?

Sinéad O'Carroll, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews and Rónán Duffy unpack what Trump's comments actually mean for the unity debate, why Micheál Martin is frustrated that his Shared Island work gets dismissed, and whether Ireland risks waiting too long to prepare for a referendum that could arrive faster than expected.

Also: Why won’t Eoin Hayes answer questions?