The past is still hanging over Garvaghy Road

The Garvaghy Road standoff has dragged Northern Ireland back into a dispute many thought we left in the 1990s. A proposed way out has failed, the Orange Order still wants to complete its parade, and residents remain opposed to it passing through their community.

Sinéad O’Carroll, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews and Rónán Duffy ask whether years of relative peace allowed complacency to set in, and what Dublin and London can realistically do when neither side is willing to give way.

Also: Simon Harris is preparing to deliver his first budget as Finance Minister. Has the government already talked it up too much?