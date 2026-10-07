Budget 2027: grand, we suppose

Budget 2027 has landed, and the reaction has been... well, extremely flat. There were tax changes, sure, and welfare increases too. Even a new savings scheme and plenty of measures aimed at the squeezed middle. But after months of leaks and promises, did the government spread itself too thin trying to keep everyone happy?

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews and Rónán Duffy look at who actually came out ahead, why renters and younger people may feel particularly short-changed, and whether the lack of serious help with energy costs could come back to bite the government this winter.