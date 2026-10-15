The Candidate
The Explainer
15 Oct 2026
The politest strike that has nobody losing face...yet
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The public sector strike that saw 300,000 workers on the picket lines is the dominant political story of the week, but as yet nobody is getting pilloried over it. The unions say the government could have avoided the whole mess four months ago, but the government keeps saying it's ready to do a deal once everyone talks.


It seems there's a ​tentative basis for agreement, but if this drags on into the cold winter months there will be some major questions to be asked.


Christine Bohan, Jane Matthews and Rónán Duffy chat through how the strike is being perceived, and then speak about the phoenix rising this week that was 'Big' Phil Hogan's UN bid.

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