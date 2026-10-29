The unsolved mystery of Simon Harris's phone call to Patrick O'Donovan

Since Simon Harris returned from paternity leave earlier this week he has been hounded with questions about a mysterious phone call Culture Minister Patrick O'Donovan received before he took ill at an EU Presidency event earlier this month. Harris admitted this week that the phone call was from him, but he has strenuously denied that it was a heated or tetchy interaction. Is it now case closed?

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn and Jane Matthews discuss the circumstances that led up to O'Donovan being hospitalised and question the significance of the much reported on phone call.

Also: As former president Michael D Higgins shared his view on the abolition of the triple lock this week, the team take a look at the heated debate that has surrounded the government's decision.

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