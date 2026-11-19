The very public civil war in the health service

The health service has enough problems already without its senior figures fighting in public. The row between Cork University Hospital and HSE management is escalating, as questions about staffing, patient safety and who's actually in charge are piling up. Oh, and sure why not find another €780 million to plug the HSE's budget hole while we're at it?

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews and Rónán Duffy unpack the increasingly messy situation.

Also: Is Micheál Martin finally preparing to step aside? And could Britain's latest Brexit reset bring it a little closer to the EU?