How much trouble is Jennifer Carroll MacNeill in over the HSE mess?

There are still so many questions unanswered about the HSE debacle. The biggest one we have right now: is Jennifer Carroll MacNeill’s job as Minister for Health in peril? And following hot on its heels: why exactly did the HSE Board get rid of Anne O’Connor?

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn and Jane Matthews have a lot of questions (and even some answers).