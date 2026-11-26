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There are still so many questions unanswered about the HSE debacle. The biggest one we have right now: is Jennifer Carroll MacNeill’s job as Minister for Health in peril? And following hot on its heels: why exactly did the HSE Board get rid of Anne O’Connor?
Christine Bohan, Christina Finn and Jane Matthews have a lot of questions (and even some answers).
have your say