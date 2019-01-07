Poll: Are you looking for a new job this year?

MORE THAN HALF of employers expect to lose employees this year because of increasing rents and the cost of purchasing a new home, according to a recent study.

The Abrivia Trinity College Dublin Salary Survey found that 78% of organisations are planning to pay employee bonuses in 2019, either to reward (81%) or retain (52%) staff this year.

Of the employers surveyed, 86% intend to expand their numbers. The healthcare sector is leading the way in terms of seeking new hires in 2019, followed by education and then architecture.

Some 58% of employees surveyed expect to stay put in their current position in 2019. The joint top reasons are work-life balance and interest in their work. Pay comes firmly in third place as a reason to stay.

