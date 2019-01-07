This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you looking for a new job this year?

More than half of employers expect to lose employees this year.

By Adam Daly Monday 7 Jan 2019, 10:13 AM
54 minutes ago 3,848 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen

MORE THAN HALF of employers expect to lose employees this year because of increasing rents and the cost of purchasing a new home, according to a recent study. 

The Abrivia Trinity College Dublin Salary Survey found that 78% of organisations are planning to pay employee bonuses in 2019, either to reward (81%) or retain (52%) staff this year. 

Of the employers surveyed, 86% intend to expand their numbers. The healthcare sector is leading the way in terms of seeking new hires in 2019, followed by education and then architecture.

Some 58% of employees surveyed expect to stay put in their current position in 2019. The joint top reasons are work-life balance and interest in their work. Pay comes firmly in third place as a reason to stay.

So, today we want to know: Are you looking for a new job this year? 


Poll Results:






