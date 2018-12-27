Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?

THE FIRM BEHIND Ireland’s most popular nightclub had another good year in 2017 – with accumulated profits soaring to over €75 million.

Copper Face Jacks opened in 1995, and since then has become one of the best known nightclubs in the country, with everyone from nurses and gardaí to Dublin footballers ending up there at the end of the night.

Despite its enduring popularity, Coppers splits opinion between people who love nothing more than listening to cheesy songs on the packed dancrfloor, and those who wouldn’t be caught dead there.

But given that it’s one the latest-opening haunts in Dublin, sooner or later a lot of people end up there – whether they intended to or not.

But what about you?

Today we’re asking, Have you ever been to Coppers?

