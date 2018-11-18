YESTERDAY, IT WAS announced by Ireland’s Chief Justice that new guidelines would come into force in Irish courts over the use of electronic communications.

Justice Frank Clarke said that only “bone fide members of the press” and lawyers would be allowed text and share online data from courtrooms.

Clarke argued that it was needed to ensure “the integrity of the trial process” but opponents have said it restricts free speech.

Paul Murphy TD has described it as “a threat to the administration of justice“. But what do you think?

Poll: Should members of the public be banned from sharing online updates from court?

