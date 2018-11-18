This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should members of the public be banned from sharing online updates from court?

New guidelines are set to restrict who can text and tweet from court.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 4,272 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4345928
Court room 13 at the CCJ in Dublin.
Image: PA Images
Court room 13 at the CCJ in Dublin.
Court room 13 at the CCJ in Dublin.
Image: PA Images

YESTERDAY, IT WAS announced by Ireland’s Chief Justice that new guidelines would come into force in Irish courts over the use of electronic communications.

Justice Frank Clarke said that only “bone fide members of the press” and lawyers would be allowed text and share online data from courtrooms. 

Clarke argued that it was needed to ensure “the integrity of the trial process” but opponents have said it restricts free speech. 

Paul Murphy TD has described it as “a threat to the administration of justice“. But what do you think? 

Poll: Should members of the public be banned from sharing online updates from court?


Poll Results:






About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

