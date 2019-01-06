Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?

A REFERENDUM ON divorce in Ireland is to be held on the same day as the European and local elections in May.

In 2017, the government accepted Arts Minister Josepha Madigan’s proposal to reduce the waiting time for a divorce from four years to two last year.

In early December, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan got Cabinet approval to hold the referendum next year and also briefed ministers on the proposed changes to the waiting time required for someone to get a divorce.

Currently, couples must have lived apart for four years out of the preceding five before they can initiate divorce proceedings.

So, today we want to know: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?

