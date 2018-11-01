Poll: Do you think Ireland needs a transport police service?

FOLLOWING AN “UNPRECEDENTED” stabbing incident on a Dart on Tuesday night, there have been renewed calls for a transport police service.

A teenager was rushed to hospital, while a second was arrested following the incident between Killester and Harmonstown stations in Dublin.

Irish Rail has said that its security has been increased, and that its protocols in dealing with incidents have been reviewed, following a rise in anti-social behaviour.

The National Bus and Rail Workers Union, the Labour Party and Fianna Fáil renewed calls yesterday for the establishment of a dedicated transport police.

So, today we’re asking: Do you think Ireland needs a transport police service?

