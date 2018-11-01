This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 1 November, 2018
Poll: Do you think Ireland needs a transport police service?

There have been renewed calls since Tuesday night’s stabbing incident on a Northbound Dart.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 9,198 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4314955
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FOLLOWING AN “UNPRECEDENTED” stabbing incident on a Dart on Tuesday night, there have been renewed calls for a transport police service. 

A teenager was rushed to hospital, while a second was arrested following the incident between Killester and Harmonstown stations in Dublin. 

Irish Rail has said that its security has been increased, and that its protocols in dealing with incidents have been reviewed, following a rise in anti-social behaviour.

The National Bus and Rail Workers Union, the Labour Party and Fianna Fáil renewed calls yesterday for the establishment of a dedicated transport police. 

So, today we’re asking: Do you think Ireland needs a transport police service?


About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

