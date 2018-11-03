This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you mark Armistice Day?

November 11 marks the signing of the treaty that ended World War I and is commemorated every year.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 6,912 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4320750
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IN LIGHT OF events marking the centenary of the First World War Armistice, President Michael D Higgins’ inauguration ceremony has been moved from the morning of Sunday 11 November to the evening.

“Conscious of the desire of many Irish people to participate in morning commemoration ceremonies” the Áras requested that his inauguration be delayed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accepted that request yesterday. 

The inauguration delay is to “accommodate all of those who wish to mark the cessation of hostilities and to remember the Irish men and women and all those who lost their lives or were wounded during World War I”. 

November 11 marks the signing of the treaty that ended the First World War and is commemorated every year.

A moment of silence is held on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to remember those that died in the war that ended in 1918. 

So, today we’re asking: Will you mark Armistice Day?


Poll Results:





