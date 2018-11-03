Poll: Will you mark Armistice Day?

IN LIGHT OF events marking the centenary of the First World War Armistice, President Michael D Higgins’ inauguration ceremony has been moved from the morning of Sunday 11 November to the evening.

“Conscious of the desire of many Irish people to participate in morning commemoration ceremonies” the Áras requested that his inauguration be delayed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accepted that request yesterday.

The inauguration delay is to “accommodate all of those who wish to mark the cessation of hostilities and to remember the Irish men and women and all those who lost their lives or were wounded during World War I”.

November 11 marks the signing of the treaty that ended the First World War and is commemorated every year.

A moment of silence is held on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to remember those that died in the war that ended in 1918.

So, today we’re asking: Will you mark Armistice Day?

