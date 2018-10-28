Poll: Do you think the Presidential term should be shortened?

AS MICHAEL D Higgins heads into his second term at the Áras, following an overwhelming victory at the polls, there’s been talk surrounding the length of time the President of Ireland should spend as head of state.

The Presidential term runs for seven years. Higgins, first elected Uachtarán na hÉireann in 2011, will be 84 years old by the time his second term finishes after 14 years in office.

Speaking yesterday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald suggested the term should perhaps be shortened to five years, while runner-up Peter Casey said he would only serve five of the seven years in office.

So, today we’re asking: Do you think the Presidential term should be shortened?

