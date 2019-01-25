This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you ever consider buying a self-driving car?

Would you ever get in an autonomous car, or do you love driving too much?

By Zuzia Whelan Friday 25 Jan 2019, 9:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,440 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4458559
Image: Shutterstock/SeventyFour
Image: Shutterstock/SeventyFour

COMPANIES LIKE TESLA and Apple have been testing self-driving cars for years, but how likely is it that we’ll be using them anytime soon? 

A 2018 survey by the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed that 73% of American drivers would be too afraid to use a self-driving vehicle. On the back of some high-profile collisions involving self-driving cars, that figure is up 10% from 2017. 

At the same time, safer roads, traffic and fuel efficiency, and more free time are considered some of the advantages of driverless cars. 

Self-driving cars are still highly experimental. Last year, Apple reportedly had 66 autonomous cars on the road, and Australia has been testing them in urban areas since before March last year.

One of the Guardian’s 2019 technology predictions is that autonomous cars won’t change the world any time soon. For now, the technology is good enough for some services, like Waymo One; Google’s driverless taxi, but it’s not quite there for general use yet. 

So, this morning we want to know: Would you ever consider buying a self-driving car? 


Poll Results:






