This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 29 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you want a general election in 2019?

The Dáil could run until 2021 – but would you rather go to the polls before then?

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,302 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4362139
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WELL, 2018 is coming to a close and we haven’t seen a general election. 

In November, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a new confidence and supply deal could be agreed between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and accused Micheál Martin’s party of dragging out the agreement talks.

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week programme, Varadkar denied that he was planning for an early election, despite the poll numbers remaining in his party’s favour and a major tax pledge made yesterday if Fine Gael had its way over the next five Budgets.

We last had a general election in February 2016. If the Dáil were to run its full term we wouldn’t be due another one until April 2021.

Today we want to know: Do you want a general election in 2019? 


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Port Tunnel reopens after being blocked by 'yellow vest' protesters
    65,112  170
    2
    		Did you sit your driving test this year? Here are the pass rates for each RSA test centre for 2018
    44,192  42
    3
    		'Complete madness': UK spends £100 million on no-deal Brexit ferry plans
    41,782  42
    Fora
    1
    		Bear suits, nappies and footing turf: The worst jobs these Irish bosses ever had
    213  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster v Leinster, Guinness Pro14
    127,608  175
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    57,107  47
    3
    		Connacht do the double over Ulster as Friend's men end the year on a high
    25,552  88
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Well Do You Remember 2018?
    5,790  1
    2
    		Poll: How did you feel about Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?
    5,181  1
    3
    		Sandra Bullock said screaming at the kids in Bird Box all day was very cathartic
    3,889  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigate sudden death of woman in Donegal
    Gardaí investigate sudden death of woman in Donegal
    Man (20) treated for serious head injuries after assault in Lucan last night
    Appeal for witnesses in investigation of an alleged sexual assault in Mayo
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael ministers discussed US corporations paying 'little or no tax' here in the 1980s
    Fine Gael ministers discussed US corporations paying 'little or no tax' here in the 1980s
    Quiz: How well do you remember the year that was... in Irish politics?
    Fine Gael will seek Labour and Greens support as future government partners, as Leo fails to rule out 2019 election
    FIANNA FáIL
    O' Cúiv on that 'rogue' NI candidate launch: 'I knew what I was doing. I'm happy to take the punishment. I did it for the greater good'
    O' Cúiv on that 'rogue' NI candidate launch: 'I knew what I was doing. I'm happy to take the punishment. I did it for the greater good'
    O'Cúiv: 'FF seems to be saying that even if we are in government, things wouldn’t change'
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    LEINSTER
    14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby
    14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby
    Munster and Leinster set for heavyweight showdown at sold-out Thomond
    Conan relishes head-to-head battle with Stander as he aims for big 2019

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie