Poll: Will you be giving to charity this Christmas?

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins yesterday lit the Áras Christmas tree and said his thoughts are with the homeless and the bereaved this year.

He used his speech to send a message to all those who are homeless in Ireland, especially the children and those caught in the direct provision system.

Addressing an assembled crowd at the Áras, President Higgins said: “Some people may be mourning the loss of a loved one, some people are far away from home and are probably missing their family. Others are without the security of a home and will wake up on Christmas morning in shelters, in cramped rooms or even out on the bitterly cold streets.”

He added: “We call to mind in a special way all the children in temporary shelter or in hotel rooms for whom we must care at this time.”

