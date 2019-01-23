Poll: Is it acceptable to watch videos on public transport without headphones?

A FEW YEARS ago, you only had to put up with the rustling of newspapers or the chat between a few people when heading on public transport.

Now with the omnipresence of smartphones, it’s rare to see someone who hasn’t their head glued to their screen.

But with the proliferation of viral videos, it’s now relatively common to see people watching something with the sound fully blared up.

Ryan Tubridy had this conversation this morning with Times Ireland journalist Ellen Coyne on RTÉ Radio One – who witnessed someone watching some form of wrestling video with the volume blasting.

So, this morning we want to know: Is it acceptable to watch videos on public transport without headphones?

