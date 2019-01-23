This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Is it acceptable to watch videos on public transport without headphones?

Do you have any manners at all at all?

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 9:47 AM
31 minutes ago 5,342 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4454504
Image: Shutterstock/Marjan Apostolovic
Image: Shutterstock/Marjan Apostolovic

A FEW YEARS ago, you only had to put up with the rustling of newspapers or the chat between a few people when heading on public transport. 

Now with the omnipresence of smartphones, it’s rare to see someone who hasn’t their head glued to their screen. 

But with the proliferation of viral videos, it’s now relatively common to see people watching something with the sound fully blared up. 

Ryan Tubridy had this conversation this morning with Times Ireland journalist Ellen Coyne on RTÉ Radio One – who witnessed someone watching some form of wrestling video with the volume blasting. 

So, this morning we want to know: Is it acceptable to watch videos on public transport without headphones? 


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police searching for plane with Cardiff City footballer onboard find 'a number of floating objects' in water
    95,059  28
    2
    		Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast
    55,681  6
    3
    		James Bulger's mother 'angry and upset' after film about her son's murder receives Oscar nomination
    44,479  99
    Fora
    1
    		Uber's plan to deploy stationless e-bikes in Dublin has been rebuffed by officials
    866  0
    2
    		'A tipping point': A third of restaurants in tourism hotspots served fewer holidaymakers last year
    216  0
    3
    		After raising another €500k, Parkpnp plans a big push into the US for its latest product
    129  0
    The42
    1
    		Ulster Rugby issue lifetime ban to spectator who abused Simon Zebo
    49,571  164
    2
    		'It's something we'll always have as a family. A dream come true'
    31,629  6
    3
    		Don't expect Niall Quinn to be a white knight for the League of Ireland
    31,155  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How do I ask my housemate to stop going to town on himself in the shared shower every day? It's Dear Fifi
    8,610  3
    2
    		PSA: A Vikings actor issued a statement of apology after referring to Fair City as 'a joke'
    6,063  6
    3
    		Anne Hathaway has decided to quit drinking until her toddler son moves out in 18 years
    5,177  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Retired surgeon groped boy's genitals during medical examinations, court hears
    Man (37) jailed for three years for raping his wife
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Derry car bomb has 'absolutely nothing to do with Brexit', Bradley says
    HIGH COURT
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    High Court orders extradition of man wanted in US to face manslaughter charges
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    GARDAí
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Death of man whose body was found in Cork city not being treated as suspicious
    Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie