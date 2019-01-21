Poll: Do you think 21 January should be recognised as Ireland's Independence Day?

IF A SEANAD Bill is passed by the Dáil, this day next year could officially be Ireland’s Independence Day.

The Declaration of Independence Day Bill, which has passed all stages in the Seanad, would declare January 21st as Ireland’s Independence Day.

It would recognise the meeting of the first Dáil, which is being celebrated today, and the declaration of independence made on 21 January 1919.

Before you get too excited, Senator Keith Swanick’s Bill would not add a public holiday to Ireland’s calendar.

What do you think?

Do you think 21 January should be recognised as Ireland’s Independence Day?

