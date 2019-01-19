Poll: Would you like an Irish unity referendum in the event of a no-deal Brexit?

McDonald said she raised the imperative to set a date for a unity referendum with May.

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has reiterated her call for an Irish unity referendum following her phone conversation with Theresa May yesterday, during which they discussed the “shambles that is unfolding at Westminster”.

During the week, in a last-ditch attempt to win support before the vote on her deal – which was ultimately defeated – May warned that a no-deal Brexit would make a united Ireland, independent Scotland and the break up of the UK more likely.

McDonald said that she reminded May on the phone that people in the North of Ireland voted to remain in the EU and told her of “the imperative to set a date for a unity referendum in lines with the Good Friday Agreement obligations to let the people have their say in the event of a no deal Brexit”.

