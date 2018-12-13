Poll: Should TDs who are landlords abstain from votes on anti-eviction legislation?

SOLIDARITY TD PAUL Murphy has suggested that TDs who are landlords should abstain from a vote on an anti-eviction Bill which was debated in the Dáil yesterday.

Murphy’s calls were repeated by Solidarity-PBP TD Mick Barry during the debate, who said that 15 Fianna Fáil TDs and 14 Fine Gael TDs are declared landlords, while four Cabinet ministers and five junior ministers are also landlords.

But according to Leo Varadkar, politicians in the Dáil who are landlords are able to make a distinction between their personal interests and the public interest.

So, today we want to know: Should TDs who are landlords abstain from votes on anti-eviction legislation?

