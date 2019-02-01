Poll: Should Met Éireann weather warnings include all of Ireland’s 32 counties?

Met Éireann has been criticised for its weather graphics.

YESTERDAY, MET ÉIREANN confirmed that it is to look at including Ireland’s six counties across the border as part of national weather warnings.

The forecaster has been accused of alienating Irish citizens in Northern Ireland and ignoring people living in border counties by not providing warnings on a 32-county basis.

Met Éireann already works with its UK counterparts the Met Office in a range of areas, including storm names, and says it will examine cooperation in this area as well.

