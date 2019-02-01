This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 February, 2019
Poll: Should Met Éireann weather warnings include all of Ireland's 32 counties?

This has been a sore point among Irish people in the north and border counties.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 1 Feb 2019, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 16,594 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4471196
Met Éireann has been criticised for its weather graphics.
Image: met.ie
Met Éireann has been criticised for its weather graphics.
Met Éireann has been criticised for its weather graphics.
Image: met.ie

YESTERDAY, MET ÉIREANN confirmed that it is to look at including Ireland’s six counties across the border as part of national weather warnings.

The forecaster has been accused of alienating Irish citizens in Northern Ireland and ignoring people living in border counties by not providing warnings on a 32-county basis.

Met Éireann already works with its UK counterparts the Met Office in a range of areas, including storm names, and says it will examine cooperation in this area as well. 

Poll: Should Met Éireann weather warnings include all of Ireland’s 32 counties?


Poll Results:





