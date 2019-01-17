Poll: Do you plan to cut back on the amount of red meat you eat?

SCIENTISTS HAVE WARNED that current diet trends across the globe are unsustainable, and must change over the next three decades to avoid environmental catastrophe.

The EAT-Lancet Commission has said that without changes, current diet trends will lead to climate change, biodiversity loss, increased pollution, and unsustainable changes in water and land use.

To solve this, the study recommends that the consumption of red meat and sugar should halve by 2050, and that the consumption of nuts, fruits, vegetables, and legumes should double.

