Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Poll: Do you plan to cut back on the amount of red meat you eat?

The EAT-Lancet Commission recommends that the consumption of red meat and sugar should halve by 2050.

By Adam Daly Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 9,714 Views 60 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4444504
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

SCIENTISTS HAVE WARNED that current diet trends across the globe are unsustainable, and must change over the next three decades to avoid environmental catastrophe.

The EAT-Lancet Commission has said that without changes, current diet trends will lead to climate change, biodiversity loss, increased pollution, and unsustainable changes in water and land use.

To solve this, the study recommends that the consumption of red meat and sugar should halve by 2050, and that the consumption of nuts, fruits, vegetables, and legumes should double.

So, today we want to know: Do you plan to cut back on the amount of red meat you eat? 


Poll Results:






COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
