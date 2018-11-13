Poll reveals 62% of people in Northern Ireland believe a united Ireland more likely post-Brexit

A NEW CROSS-BORDER poll by RTÉ and the BBC has revealed that 62% of those surveyed in Northern Ireland believe Brexit makes a united Ireland a more likely possibility.

In the Republic of Ireland, 35% agreed while 32% said it was less likely. 22% said Brexit would make it neither more or less likely while 11% said they didn’t know.

In Northern Ireland, 11% of those surveyed said that Brexit made a united Ireland less likely, 24% said it wouldn’t make a difference and 3% said they didn’t know.

The poll, conducted by Amarách Research and LucidTalk for last night’s RTÉ and BBC Northern Ireland Brexit special, surveyed 1,000 adults in the Republic and 1,000 adults in Northern Ireland.

Asked whether the UK should proceed with Brexit if it meant a hard border in Ireland, 61% of people surveyed in Norther Ireland answered ‘No’.

36% in Northern Ireland responded with ‘Yes’ to the question while 3% were undecided.

In the Republic of Ireland, 83% said ‘No’, 10% said ‘Yes’ while 7% were undecided.

Results from the survey also show that 55% of people in Northern Ireland believe that Brexit would leave them financially worse off.

9% said that Brexit would leave them better off while 7 % said they didn’t know and 29% that it would make no difference.

The majority of those surveyed believed there should be a second referendum in the event of a UK and EU deal on the terms of Brexit.

In Northern Ireland, 58% surveyed said ‘Yes’ while 38% said ‘No’ and 4% were undecided.

In the Republic 77% said ‘Yes’, 14% said ‘No’ and 9% were undecided.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday that Brexit negotiations with the EU are now “in the endgame“.