Poll: Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May is to warn MPs that a second Brexit referendum would do “irreparable damage” to British politics when she addresses the House of Commons today.

“Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum,” she is expected to tell parliament, according to extracts from her speech released by Downing Street.

May has long faced calls for a second referendum to resolve the impasse over the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

However, she has argued that this would betray the 2016 result and undermine public confidence in politics.

So, today we want to know: Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

