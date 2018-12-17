This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Theresa May is to warn MPs that a second Brexit referendum would do “irreparable damage” to British politics.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 17 Dec 2018, 8:44 AM
22 minutes ago 3,565 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4399277
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May is to warn MPs that a second Brexit referendum would do “irreparable damage” to British politics when she addresses the House of Commons today.

“Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum,” she is expected to tell parliament, according to extracts from her speech released by Downing Street.

May has long faced calls for a second referendum to resolve the impasse over the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

However, she has argued that this would betray the 2016 result and undermine public confidence in politics.

So, today we want to know: Should there be a second Brexit referendum? 


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    137,762  357
    2
    		Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    54,085  25
    3
    		There are now over 5,000 'property millionaires' in Ireland
    49,858  34
    Fora
    1
    		A no-nonsense guide to rolling out a workplace wellness scheme that works
    134  0
    2
    		Online gifting platform Clevergift is gearing up to go live with dozens of retailers in the new year
    50  0
    The42
    1
    		Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    48,247  66
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    47,747  42
    3
    		Shaqiri inspires Liverpool to first Anfield win over Man United since 2013
    36,405  93
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you know the hell of second-hand embarrassment?
    6,666  2
    2
    		Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday are the worst movie couple ever
    5,226  3
    3
    		Save or splurge: 14 pyjama sets to suit any budget this festive season
    4,538  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    DATA PROTECTION
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Health body apologises after email addresses of 200 job applicants are incorrectly shared in email
    Public consultation on children's data protection rights will begin next week
    LEO VARADKAR
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    Taoiseach: 'JobPath may not be needed in the future'
    Taoiseach's department has spent nearly €500k on video production since Varadkar took office
    CHRISTMAS
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    Quiz: Which of these strange Christmas traditions are real?
    Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday are the worst movie couple ever

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie