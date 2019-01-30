This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the EU reopen Brexit negotiations with the UK?

Prime Minister Theresa May is heading back to Brussels for further talks.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 9:46 AM
37 minutes ago 7,193 Views 32 Comments
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE HOUSE OF Commons has voted to back an amendment seeking to replace the Irish backstop with unspecific “alternative arrangements”.

MPs yesterday evening backed supporting new alternatives to avoid a hard border in Ireland which would ditch the backstop altogether with. [For an explainer on the backstop, click here.]

Meanwhile, the EU has ruled out renegotiating the withdrawal agreement it struck with Theresa May’s government.

Sabine Weyand, deputy to EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, said yesterday that Britain risked crashing out of the EU without a deal “by accident” because London can’t decide what it wants.

So, today we’re asking: Should the EU reopen Brexit negotiations with the UK?


Poll Results:





COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

