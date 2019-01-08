Poll: Should the government supply every household with a breathalyser?

INDEPENDENT TD MICHAEL Healy-Rae has called on the government to supply every household around the country with the same breathalyser devices used by gardaí.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live last night, the Kerry TD said he believed everyone should be able to breathalyse themselves to “make sure” they are not over the limit the morning after consuming alcohol.

“If you have to take children to a football game or if you have to go to work then at least you have access to the exact same facility that the gardaí have to test you.

“I really believe that the exact device that is used by the gardaí should be made widely available to everyone in order to make themselves aware of their blood alcohol, especially the next morning,” Healy-Rae said.

However, Moyagh Murdock, Road Safety Authority CEO, argued that while it’s no harm having your own breathalyser, it is not the State’s responsibility to provide such a device.

“You are responsible for your own behaviour, you are responsible for your own well-being. If you want to go out and buy one of those then yes go ahead and get one. But you shouldn’t be using it as an excuse,” Murdock said.

So, today we want to know: Should the government supply every household with a breathalyser?

