Poll: Would you like to see Theresa May stay on as Prime Minister?

THE BREXIT PROCESS has plunged further into chaos as Theresa May is set to face a vote of confidence in her leadership this evening.

It comes after members of the Conservative Party reached a required threshold of 48 signatures to trigger the motion.

If May doesn’t get the support of 159 Conservative MPs, it will trigger a leadership battle within the party.

The ballot comes two days after May announced the deferral of a House of Commons vote on her EU withdrawal agreement but speaking outside 10 Downing Street this morning May said she would contest the vote with everything she has.

