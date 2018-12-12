This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you like to see Theresa May stay on as Prime Minister?

A vote of confidence in May’s leadership will be held this evening.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 9:25 AM
1 hour ago 8,970 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4389723
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE BREXIT PROCESS has plunged further into chaos as Theresa May is set to face a vote of confidence in her leadership this evening.

It comes after members of the Conservative Party reached a required threshold of 48 signatures to trigger the motion. 

If May doesn’t get the support of 159 Conservative MPs, it will trigger a leadership battle within the party. 

The ballot comes two days after May announced the deferral of a House of Commons vote on her EU withdrawal agreement but speaking outside 10 Downing Street this morning May said she would contest the vote with everything she has. 

So, today we want to know: Would you like to see Theresa May stay on as Prime Minister?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
