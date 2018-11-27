Poll: Should British politicians vote for May's Brexit deal?

SHOULD UK POLITICIANS vote in favour of Theresa May’s hard-fought-for Brexit deal?

The House of Commons will vote on 11 December in favour or against the Brexit deal. This morning, Tory backbencher Michael Fallon called her deal “the worst of all worlds” and said he would vote against it, but May has said that “this is the only deal possible”.

One commentator described May’s deal as “Frankenstein’s monster, a broken, grotesque invention, stumbling around, half-alive, tormented by anger against its creator”.

So we’re asking you: do you think MPs should vote in favour of the Brexit deal?

