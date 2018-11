Image: Screengrab: Fairytale of New York - The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl

CHRISTMAS FM RETURNS to the air this afternoon - broadcasting festive tunes around the clock for the next month.

But when is it okay for regular radio stations to start blasting out Fairytale of New York and Last Christmas?

Would you reach for the dial if your local station started broadcasting the festive stylings of Micheal Bublé from tomorrow morning?

We’re asking: When is it okay for radio stations to start playing Christmas songs?