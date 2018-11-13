Poll: Will you be shopping this Black Friday?

THE AMERICAN RETAIL phenomenon Black Friday has gradually crept into the Irish marketplace, both in stores and online, in recent years.

The day of flash sales – when retailers slash prices – takes place this year on Friday 23 November, ahead of the festive season.

Considering Irish consumers spent over €1.3 billion on internet shopping last year, there will most likely be some bargain hunters on the lookout.

So, today we’re asking: Will you be shopping this Black Friday?

