NOVEMBER ISN’T EVEN over, but it’s already time to start getting ready for Christmas.

To ring in the start of the festive season, the The Late Late Toy Show will broadcast tonight on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.

This year’s theme is inspired by the 2011 Hugh Jackman circus musical The Greatest Showman, and we even got a sneak preview of the show to get you prepared.

So we’re wondering: Will you be tuning in to watch the Toy Show this year?