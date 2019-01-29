Poll: Will you watch the Six Nations?

Ireland take on England at last year's tournament.

THE SIX NATIONS rugby tournament kicks off this Friday when France take on Wales at the Stade de France with Ireland’s Six Nations opener taking place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday when we’ll face off against England.

England’s defence coach John Mitchell told BBC Sport yesterday that Grand Slam champions Ireland will try to “bore the shit out of us” in order to win the game when the sides clash in Dublin.

Mitchell did, however, preface his comments by saying that Ireland’s rugby team is “arguably the best in the world”.

So, today we want to know: Will you watch the Six Nations Championship?

