Poll: Would you leave money to charity in your will?

CO LAOIS WOMAN Elizabeth O’Kelly left a total of €30 million to five different charities in her will, it has emerged.

The Irish Cancer Society announced that O’Kelly – who was 92 years old when she died in 2016 – bequeathed the charity €6 million in her will, making the same generous gesture to four other charities.

The Irish Heart Foundation, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Irish Society for Autism and the Irish Kidney Foundation also received donations.

O’Kelly, who was a ‘silent shareholder’ in the Leinster Leader, is reported to have had extensive property interests in Dublin.

So, today we’re asking: Would you leave money to charity in your will?

