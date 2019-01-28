This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would you like mobile phones banned in your local pub?

“Pubs are places where you come in and you engage,” West Cork publican Billy Fleming has said.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 28 Jan 2019, 9:44 AM
1 hour ago 10,522 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4462701
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Livingston
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Livingston

A PUBLICAN IN West Cork has banned people from using mobile phones in his establishment. 

Billy Fleming, proprietor of the Anchor Bar, has said that locals at his pub support his decision and that mobile phones have gradually killed conversation over the last few years. 

“Pubs are places where you come in and you engage,” Fleming told RTÉ News

Though it’s easy to simply reach across your pint these days to check Twitter or the football score when out for a few with friends, perhaps it’s time more pubs followed Fleming’s example. 

So, today we want to know: Would you like mobile phones banned in your local pub?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day
    25,220  120
    Fora
    1
    		'It's frustrating': Pharmacies rack up software bills to meet rigorous new medicine rules
    161  0
    The42
    1
    		Kerry see off All-Ireland finalists Tyrone as life under Keane begins on the right foot
    14,740  80
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emily Blunt made John Krasinski cry during her SAG Awards speech... it's The Dredge
    1,586  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    Opinion: At 12 I started taking Orkambi as a trial drug and it transformed my life
    Opinion: At 12 I started taking Orkambi as a trial drug and it transformed my life
    Opinion: You might need to simplify your child's lunch so they actually eat it
    Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day
    GARDAí
    'The families are totally devastated': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash
    'The families are totally devastated': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    Gardaí appeal for information after person injured in aggravated burglary
    DUBLIN
    'Two for Luke': Dublin's rocky road to two Luke Kelly statues
    'Two for Luke': Dublin's rocky road to two Luke Kelly statues
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses following drive-by shooting on home in Cabra

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie