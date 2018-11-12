This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you support the idea of a European army?

French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for the creation of a nine-country European force.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 12 Nov 2018, 9:58 AM
1 hour ago 7,480 Views 34 Comments
French President Emmanuel Macron
Image: Marechal Aurore/ABACA
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron
Image: Marechal Aurore/ABACA

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron called for a “real” European army to be established last Tuesday, at the beginning of a week commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The French President is specifically pushing for the creation of a nine-country European force which would be independent from NATO and which could rapidly mount a joint military operation.

In June, nine countries - France, Germany, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Estonia, Spain and Portugal – signed off on a joint military intervention force. 

As EU security and defence spending has increased, and after we signed up to Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) in December of last year, some have argued that Ireland’s neutrality is now under threat.

So, today we’re asking: Would you support the idea of a European army?


Poll Results:





