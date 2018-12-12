This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pope Francis removes two scandal-hit cardinals from his inner circle

George Pell and Francisco Javier Errazuriz were both removed from the C9 Council of Cardinals.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,486 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4390881
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

POPE FRANCIS HAS removed two prominent cardinals from his inner circle months after they were tainted by paedophile scandals and ahead of a Church-wide meeting on the “protection of minors” next year.

Australian Cardinal George Pell and Chilean Cardinal Francisco Javier Errazuriz were both removed from the so-called C9 Council of Cardinals, an international advice body set up by Francis himself, the Vatican said today.

The last time the C9 met in September, Errazuriz, who is accused of ignoring reports of abuse in Chile, and Pell, who faces charges in Australia related to historical child sexual offences, were both absent, and the council said it was considering restructuring.

Despite being removed from the C9, Pell, 77, remains in charge of Vatican finances, the third most powerful position in the Roman Catholic Church. 

The Church has been hit by a series of child abuse scandals in recent years, with widespread allegations of cover-ups, including against the pope himself.

The pope clarified the composition of the C9 ahead of a February meeting with leaders of bishops’ conferences from around the world dealing with the “protection of minors”, to which victims of priest sex abuse have been invited.

GEORGE PELL COURT Cardinal George Pell departing the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, May 2018. Source: AAP/PA Images

The meeting of bishops from around the world will also have to deal with some Asian and African bishops conferences who say they are not concerned by the “Western” abuse problem.

“February’s meeting can’t resolve all the problems, because there’s too much world diversity in the Church. The American (US) episcopacy is panicking, they want to be as radical (against sexual abuse) as possible, while Africans don’t want any measures taken,” said a source close to the pope. 

“A code of silence has been our culture for too long, February’s meeting should mark a new beginning for bishops’ responsibility, or even for a new control system,” the source said.

Allegations in August from a conservative archbishop that the pope had ignored abuse suspicions concerning a prominent US cardinal have triggered an internal investigation into Vatican archives ordered by Pope Francis.

Internal rift 

They also confirmed a rift in the Church between some ultra-conservative Catholics and a pope they see as a dangerous progressive interested in social issues to the detriment of Church doctrine.

The Church was also rocked in August by a devastating US report on child sex abuse which accused more than 300 “predator” priests of abusing more than 1,000 minors over seven decades in the state of Pennsylvania.

The commission set up by Francis has said that the fight against abuse must be a Church priority and emphasised the importance of listening to victims.

While Pell faces prosecution in Australia, he is also up for renewal in February as the Vatican’s finance chief.

Francis has in the past preferred to give the accused the presumption of innocence and has therefore not named anyone to replace Pell, despite a senior Vatican official saying this week that Church expenses were growing “unacceptably”.

Chilean Cardinal Errazuriz appears at the very least to have given Francis bad advice. The pope’s mistaken defence of a Chilean bishop accused of covering up for an old paedophile priest overshadowed his trip to the South American country in January and heaped embarrassment on the Church.

Errazuriz, 85, met Francis last month and subsequently announced his “withdrawal” from the C9.

A third cardinal, Democratic Republic of Congo’s Laurent Monsengwo, will also no longer attend C9 meetings, effectively reducing the body to a “C6″.

Monsengwo, 79, has for years played an important political as well as spiritual role in the war-torn African nation, but recently gave up his position as archbishop of Kinshasa.

© – AFP 2018

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Strasbourg shooting: Two dead and 12 injured at Christmas market as suspect remains at large
    93,851  138
    2
    		'He's gone and he needn't have been gone': Mick Wallace gives impassioned speech about suicide
    40,023  53
    3
    		'I will fight this with everything I've got': Theresa May to face confidence vote in her leadership tonight
    37,377  88
    Fora
    1
    		After five years and more than €6m, Nephin Whiskey will finally start production
    343  0
    2
    		A junior minister tried citing a 25-year-old policy to spare tourism firms some pain from VAT hikes
    267  0
    3
    		'One day I had all the perks of a tech company and the next I was doing flyering on the street'
    10  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    38,278  50
    2
    		Liverpool through to Champions League knockout stages as Salah strike sinks Napoli
    22,988  84
    3
    		16-year-old Troy Parrott fires home as Spurs' young guns beat Barcelona
    17,096  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		After all of his bad luck with awards, Leonardo DiCaprio has been asked to return an Oscar ...it's The Dredge
    5,422  0
    2
    		Getting f*cked around while dating, bad breath, shifting a mate and being noticed in a group - it's Dear Fifi
    4,757  0
    3
    		This brutally honest Irish MUA mam should be your next must-follow
    4,385  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Estonian hitman Imre Arakas jailed for six years for conspiring to commit murder
    Estonian hitman Imre Arakas jailed for six years for conspiring to commit murder
    Teenager who claimed glass was in Nutella awarded over €30,000 in damages
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses after female allegedly sexually assaulted in Dublin
    Appeal for witnesses after female allegedly sexually assaulted in Dublin
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath remains in custody
    Four men arrested over vintage car sales where elderly people were targeted
    DUBLIN
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    EU
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Coveney says there's 'a lot of pushing and shoving' going on in relation to Brexit, but the EU has Ireland's back
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie