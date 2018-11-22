This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 22 November, 2018
€1.6 million on stewards and €76k on catering: How much the Pope's visit cost the taxpayer

As of 1 November, the OPW had spent €15,754,639.37 on the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.

By Sean Murray Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 6:00 AM
37 minutes ago 701 Views 4 Comments
Image: Joe Giddens/PA Images
Image: Joe Giddens/PA Images

THE ESTIMATED FINAL budget for what the Office of Public Works (OPW) spent on the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland is approximately €18 million. 

The pontiff paid a two-day visit to Ireland coinciding with the World Meeting of Families at the end of August.

His itinerary here including a meeting with President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaran after arriving at Dublin Airport on Saturday 25 August, a swift parade through Dublin city centre, a trip to Knock the following day and a two-hour Mass in the Phoenix Park.

Around 500,000 people were expected at the Phoenix Park Mass but estimations put the numbers at much lower than that – around 130,000.

Nevertheless, the degree of planning that went into the various events around the Pope’s visit came at a cost to the State.

At the request of the Public Accounts Committee, the OPW provided a breakdown of costs as of 1 November, when the total stood at €15,754,639.37.

The most expensive items were camera platforms, media risers, trackway, fencing and standby crew provided by Actavo – formerly Siteserv. This cost €4.92 million. 

The next highest was the preparation of an event management plan, drawings, event control coordination, car parks management and route management. Provided by EOBA, this cost just over €2 million.

A total of €1.19 million was paid to Eventus for marquee hire, site area hire, portable chemical toilets, luxury toilets, screening marquees, portacabins and astroturf decking.

Mongey Communications received €1.2 million for CCTV, walkie talkies, fibre installation, a central control room and fuel for generators.

Between two companies – Pulse Security and Eventsec – the OPW paid €1.64 million for stewards.

Works to Phoenix Park gates from one company cost €244,025, while a range of technological services cost €1.4 million. Catering supply – provided by With Taste – cost €76,845.

Cleaning works, road sweeping and waste disposal cost almost €650,000 during the Pope’s visit.

Figures released to TheJournal.ie also show that visit cost RTÉ an additional €136,000 in costs across TV and radio for presenters, guests and crew in studio, construction costs for off-campus sites, travel and the hiring of broadcast equipment. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

