This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 8:05 AM
2 hours ago 14,862 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4366196
Traffic this morning at the port tunnel.
Traffic this morning at the port tunnel.
Traffic this morning at the port tunnel.

MOTORISTS ARE BEING advised to stay away from Dublin’s Port Tunnel because of traffic.

AA Roadwatch reports that the southbound bore of the tunnel was closed for a period due to the number of vehicles heading to the port. 

The tunnel is again fully reopened but severe traffic remains.   

Dublin City Council says that the tunnel is being metered and is advising motorists to avoid the area due to bad delays on approach.

Elsewhere in Dublin, there is flooding on the Con Colbert Road near the South Circular Road and on Dawson Street at the junction with Nassau Street. 

AA Roadwatch is also reporting that the M9 motorway is closed northbound between junction 3 at Athy and junction 2 at Kilcullen.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    33,719  31
    Fora
    1
    		'I wish I spoke more languages - I often feel stupid at meetings where everyone is multilingual'
    220  0
    The42
    1
    		Leinster's Murphy finding a balance between rugby and medicine
    11,938  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Much Do You Know About Baby One More Time?
    711  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    Man (50) who threatened to put intimate images of ex-girlfriend on Facebook avoids jail
    Former Labour TD Michael McNamara wins appeal against dangerous driving conviction
    GARDAí
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    Town in shock after popular local killed in incident where garda was dragged 500 metres by car
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    LEO VARADKAR
    Calls for a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather to be introduced
    Calls for a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather to be introduced
    Homeless figures to show fall in children in emergency accommodation, but rise in individuals presenting
    'You're a disgrace': Clashes in the Dáil over medicinal cannabis delay (and Leo breaks Dáil rules)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie