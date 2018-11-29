Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock

Traffic this morning at the port tunnel.

MOTORISTS ARE BEING advised to stay away from Dublin’s Port Tunnel because of traffic.

AA Roadwatch reports that the southbound bore of the tunnel was closed for a period due to the number of vehicles heading to the port.

The tunnel is again fully reopened but severe traffic remains.



Dublin City Council says that the tunnel is being metered and is advising motorists to avoid the area due to bad delays on approach.

Elsewhere in Dublin, there is flooding on the Con Colbert Road near the South Circular Road and on Dawson Street at the junction with Nassau Street.

AA Roadwatch is also reporting that the M9 motorway is closed northbound between junction 3 at Athy and junction 2 at Kilcullen.