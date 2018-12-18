Thousands of homes across the country without power following strong overnight winds

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have been left without power this morning following strong overnight winds across the country.

Around 6,000 homes and businesses throughout Ireland have been left without power according to the ESB’s Powercheck service, with around 2,400 of those in Co Wicklow.

The utility says it is currently working to repair all faults on its network, and hopes to restore power to affected customers as soon as possible.

A Status Yellow wind alert for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan, which has been in place since last night, remains in effect until 9am.

A number of ferry crossings have also been affected by the weather, with the 2am Irish Ferries sailing of the Oscar Wilde from Dublin to Holyhead cancelled “due to adverse weather conditions on the Irish Sea”.

Meanwhile, the 8.05am MV Ulysses Cruise Ferry from Dublin to Holyhead has also been delayed.

In the opposite direction, Irish Ferries cancelled the 2.40am sailing of the Ulysses from Holyhead to Dublin, as well as the 8.30am sailing of the Oscar Wilde.

Passengers are advised to continue checking the Irish Ferries website for updates.