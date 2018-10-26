Poll: Do you plan to vote today?

VOTING IN THE presidential election and blasphemy referendum opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.

Incumbent Michael D Higgins is seeking reelection, with five other candidates in the running: Liadh Ní Ríada, Seán Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Peter Casey and Gavin Duffy.

Opinion polls have consistently placed Higgins as the favourite – with close to 70% support.

The electorate is also getting the chance to vote on whether on not to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution. Opinion polls suggest it will be removed. However, voter turnout will likely play a role.

We want to know: Do you plan to vote today? (Or have you already voted?)

