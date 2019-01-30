This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 30 January, 2019
'A tremendous loss': Tributes paid to priest who died in 'freak accident' at Laois parochial house

Tributes to Father John Cummins this evening recalled a “lovely man” and a “true gentleman”.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 10:12 PM
39 minutes ago 13,788 Views 6 Comments
Image: Kildare and Leighlin Diocese
Image: Kildare and Leighlin Diocese

A PRIEST IN his 50s died today in what the Church has described as a “freak accident”.

Father John Cummins was the parish priest of Abbeyleix in Co Laois.

It’s understood his car went out of control on the grounds of the parochial house. 

Among those paying tribute was Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty who praised Father Cummins as “much loved in the diocese” and said he’ll be a “tremendous loss”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Father John’s loving mother, brothers and sister, his priest colleagues throughout the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin, his team in Faith Development Services and ACCORD, Carlow, and, of course, his many parishioners in Abbeyleix whom he held in his heart so dearly,” the bishop said.

Also remembering his former colleagues in IT Carlow and parishioners of Carlow Cathedral Parish. John is a tremendous loss to all of us in the Diocese. I will hold all of you in my prayers over these very difficult and lonely days. 

Aidan McEvoy, principal at the local Scoil Mhuire, described it as a “tragic event for our community and school family”.

In a notice from the local diocese on Facebook, hundreds of people expressed their condolences.

Parishioners paying tribute this evening described the priest as “such a lovely man”, “a true gentleman” and a “beautiful and gentle person”.

