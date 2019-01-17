Britain's Prince Philip uninjured after car crash near Sandringham Estate

BRITAIN’S PRINCE PHILIP has emerged unscathed after being involved in a road traffic accident near the Sandringham Estate.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.

“The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.”

BBC News reports that the 97-year-old was driving a Range Rover and was pulling out of a driveway onto the A149 when the accident happened.

Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II spend most of the winter at the residence in Norfolk, southeast England, which continues to operate as a sporting estate.

Philip formally retired from public life in 2017.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2019