Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Britain's Prince Philip uninjured after car crash near Sandringham Estate

Police attended the scene of the crash.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 11,213 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4446207
Prince Philip pictured over Christmas.
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Images
Prince Philip pictured over Christmas.
Prince Philip pictured over Christmas.
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Images

BRITAIN’S PRINCE PHILIP has emerged unscathed after being involved in a road traffic accident near the Sandringham Estate.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.

“The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.”

BBC News reports that the 97-year-old was driving a Range Rover and was pulling out of a driveway onto the A149 when the accident happened.

Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II spend most of the winter at the residence in Norfolk, southeast England, which continues to operate as a sporting estate.

Philip formally retired from public life in 2017.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2019 

