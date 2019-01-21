This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police speak to Prince Philip about driving without seatbelt two days after accident

“Suitable words of advice” were given to the Duke of Edinburgh.

By AFP Monday 21 Jan 2019, 11:33 AM
59 minutes ago 6,701 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4450969
Prince Philip pictured driving last May.
Image: orla
Prince Philip pictured driving last May.
Prince Philip pictured driving last May.
Image: orla

BRITAIN’S PRINCE PHILIP has been spoken to by police for driving without a seatbelt — just two days after the 97-year-old was involved in a car crash.

Images published in Sunday newspapers appeared to show him behind the wheel of a replacement Land Rover Freelander on his wife Queen Elizabeth II’s private Sandringham estate on Saturday.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was aware of the photographs and that “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver”.

The advice was “in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence”.

Meanwhile, a woman who broke her wrist in Thursday’s crash near the royal country residence in Norfolk has reportedly complained about not receiving an apology from the Prince.

“I’m lucky to be alive and he hasn’t even said sorry. It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family,” Emma Fairweather, a passenger in the Kia which collided with the Prince’s Land Rover, told the Sunday Mirror.

‘Didn’t make sense’ 

A police family liaison officer however did call to pass on a message to Emma, who was in the vehicle with a friend and her nine-month-old baby, she said.

“The message he passed on didn’t even make sense. He said, ‘The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would like to be remembered to you.’ That’s not an apology or even a well-wish,” she added.

The crash, which left the Prince’s Land Rover on its side, happened as the royal patriarch pulled out of a side road onto a busy main road.

The prince walked away from Thursday’s crash shaken but uninjured, according to a passer-by who helped him out of the vehicle. The driver of the Kia sustained cuts to her knee.

In a statement on Friday, Norfolk Constabulary said: “As is standard procedure with injury collisions, the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken.”

Philip, known for his forthright manner and off-colour jokes, retired from public life in 2017 and underwent a hip replacement operation last April.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Everything you need to know about viewing the 'super wolf blood moon' overnight
    88,944  39
    2
    		M50 fully reopens after being closed due to incident, heavy traffic remains
    69,156  26
    3
    		Temperatures to drop to -2 degrees as hail, sleet and snow forecast next week
    60,043  24
    Fora
    1
    		How to lead a team without making people feel like minions
    371  0
    2
    		Irish firm Symphony is trying to claw back €3.6m it lost in a claimed bitcoin fraud
    185  0
    3
    		Hainan Airlines is launching a second direct route from Ireland to China
    108  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wasps vs Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    78,731  40
    2
    		All-Ireland derby at the Aviva Stadium as Champions Cup quarters confirmed
    40,829  103
    3
    		'It's a mark of the man that he was willing to show us how he felt': Mick McCarthy and a remarkably raw documentary
    28,621  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you to share the worst mistake you've made in work, and we've picked our favourites
    7,102  3
    2
    		Here's why The Creep Dive podcast is about to become your latest obsession
    3,235  0
    3
    		Ja Rule's really not happy with how people view him after the Fyre Festival documentaries ...it's The Dredge
    3,014  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Help sought to find boy (14) missing from his home in south Dublin
    Help sought to find boy (14) missing from his home in south Dublin
    Family of 18-year-old missing for 10 days 'very concerned for his wellbeing'
    Have you seen Sarah? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 14-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    PSNI
    Two more men arrested over Derry car bomb
    Two more men arrested over Derry car bomb
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    DERRY
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh
    Derry City complete the capture of former Celtic youth player from Brighton
    'You Are Now Entering Free Derry' wall painter Liam Hillen dies aged 69

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie