This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 24 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Missing' Dubai princess not seen since March reappears in photos with Mary Robinson

She failed in her attempt to flee the UAE in March.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 24 Dec 2018, 1:40 PM
41 minutes ago 9,699 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4413346
United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Image: AP/PA Images
United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Image: AP/PA Images

A DUBAI PRINCESS who was last seen in March as she was forcibly removed from a boat following a failed escape has been photographed for the first time alive and well with former president Mary Robinson.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum is the daughter of Dubai’ ruler and prime minister. The 32-year-old hadn’t been seen or heard from in public since March. 

Maktoum announced in a video published in March she was fleeing the emirate. She managed to get herself onto a yacht in the Indian Ocean but this vessel was intercepted and she was removed back to Dubai.

Human Rights Watch urged the Dubai authorities to reveal the whereabouts of the princess, saying her case could constitute “enforced disappearance”.

A source close to the Dubai government has said only that Latifa was indeed brought back to Dubai and was “with her family” and “doing excellent”.

But accounts by people involved in the escape who spoke with AFP suggest an aggressive campaign to recapture the princess after she slipped over the border into Oman and punish those who helped her.

Her case has since been taken up by the UK-based advocacy group Detained in Dubai, which has alerted the UN’s human rights commission.

But a statement released today by the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation appears to show the princess in good health and eating with former Ireland president Mary Robinson. 

A statement from the UAE read: “On 21st December 2018, the UAE Mission in Geneva delivered a communique regarding Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum to the Office of Special Procedures at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The communique responds to and rebuts false allegations and provided evidence that Her Highness Sheikha Latifa was at home and living with her family in Dubai,” the statement said.

“At the request of the family, on 15th December 2018, Mary Robinson, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Ireland, met with Sheikha Latifa in Dubai.

“Photographs taken during the afternoon they spent together have been shared, with their consent. During her visit to Dubai, Mary Robinson was reassured that Sheikha Latifa is receiving the necessary care and support she requires.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    49,135  18
    2
    		Mother of 'dead' footballer made him get full check-up when he came home for Christmas
    47,819  13
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A civil servant in Kildare on €43,000 put off renting rooms to save money by a bad experience
    41,564  28
    Fora
    1
    		An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    127  0
    The42
    1
    		‘He is an absolute genius. But it comes at a cost’
    37,563  9
    2
    		'I'm very lucky to make the money I do and provide the life for my family that I do'
    25,891  15
    3
    		Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane 'had a really good meeting' with Declan Rice over international future
    24,703  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Stuck for makeup stocking filler ideas? MUAs and beauty experts gave us their recommendations
    3,695  0
    2
    		5 foreign-language shows on Netflix you should binge over the holidays
    3,627  2
    3
    		Loungewear options that just about count as clothes to wear over Christmas
    3,063  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HEALTH
    Taoiseach can't say if anyone will be held to account over children's hospital overspend
    Taoiseach can't say if anyone will be held to account over children's hospital overspend
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Expert tips for parents who discover that their teenager drinks alcohol
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going to the pub today?
    Poll: Are you going to the pub today?
    Poll: Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet?
    Poll: Should the HSE pay for so-called 'drunk tanks' over the festive period?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie