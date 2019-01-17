Investigation underway into claims of 'unauthorised surveillance' in Irish prisons

AN INVESTIGATION INTO claims by a whistleblower of unauthorised surveillance in prisons has begun, a committee will hear today.

Secretary General of the Department of Justice Aidan O’Driscoll will this morning appear before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee along with Caron McCaffrey, director general of the Irish Prison Service.

O’Driscoll is expected to speak briefly about allegations made by prison service whistleblowers, with a focus on one claim which was reported by the Irish Examiner in November that unauthorised surveillance was being conducted in prisons by a private agency.

The newspaper reported that the whistleblower had alleged that the agency was recording conversations between prisoners and their solicitors and that tracking devices were placed on prison officers’ cars. These claims were contained in a court affidavit by a serving prison officer.

After these allegations emerged, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan ordered an examination by the independent inspector of prisons Patricia Gilheaney.

O’Driscoll will this morning tell the committee that the details of this court affidavit cannot be discussed but the investigation ordered by the minister is now under way.

The committee has recently met with a prison officer in private session about details in a protected disclosure they made. Members will hear that there are “ongoing issues” in relation to this case, including matters before the courts.

They will also hear from both witnesses about the department’s protected disclosure policy, which provides for external independent assessment and investigation of disclosures made by staff.