This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A 'faster, more efficient' way to buy and sell property takes effect from today

This will ensure any questions about the property’s title are raised and resolved before the contracts are signed, the Law Society said.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 11:00 PM
36 minutes ago 6,219 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4385121
Image: Shutterstock/Raquel Mathias
Image: Shutterstock/Raquel Mathias

A NEW SYSTEM which changes the legal practice and procedures when it comes to buying and selling property takes effect from today. 

The Law Society of Ireland has said the more “streamlined and efficient” process will introduce a new conveyancing system that requires title investigation before contracts are signed.

This will ensure any questions about the property’s title are raised and resolved before the contracts are signed.

Partner and head of property at ByrneWallace Michael Walsh said that this while this will be more cost-effective for everyone involved in a property sale, it may also see a “reduction in the time frame between signing the contract and handing the keys over to the buyer”. 

“Every property sale involves a process called ‘investigation of title’,” he said. “It requires the buyer’s solicitor to carry out certain checks on the property’s title. Historically, copying and exchanging the documents needed to investigate title was a difficult task, and took place after the buyers and sellers had signed contracts.”

Walsh said that this system had been structured in such a way that problems may arise at a very late stage in the transaction, and it wouldn’t be unusual for such issues to severely delay or a cancel a property deal.

He added that this system of “pre-contract investigation of title” was already common in the new homes market, and on higher-value transactions.

“The PCIT structure is a familiar, tried-and-tested approach in certain parts of the property sales market, and we know that buyers are willing to undertake the work of title investigation in advance,” he said.

Expanding this system to all property transactions takes advantage of evolving technology for document sharing and paves the way for more secure property sales contracts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Which Budget changes kick in today?
    140,996  42
    2
    		Security man fired after failing to bring lost flight attendant through US pre-clearance at Dublin Airport
    106,149  0
    3
    		First babies of New Years began arriving just seconds after midnight
    67,177  40
    Fora
    1
    		A minimum wage rise and higher VAT: These are the new budget measures that just kicked in
    756  0
    The42
    1
    		The Irishman who battled alcoholism, fought for the world title and was never knocked down in 57 pro bouts
    46,304  13
    2
    		Irish-influenced New York to make mark on Major League Rugby in 2019
    28,233  8
    3
    		‘I’m quite a quiet person’ - The Irish teen sensation who can’t stop breaking records
    25,361  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		28 ways 2019 is about to make you feel extremely old
    39,068  25
    2
    		Unsurprisingly, the Donald Trump skit on Jools Holland's Hootenanny did not go down well
    15,862  1
    3
    		This Insta MUA's fake plastic surgery transformation shows just how idealistic beauty standards remain
    6,405  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years
    Dublin teenager missing since last night found safe and well
    Over 8,750 drivers were arrested last year on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs
    DUBLIN
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    RUSSIA
    Baby boy rescued from collapsed Russian building after fatal gas explosion
    Baby boy rescued from collapsed Russian building after fatal gas explosion
    Varadkar concerned about 'external interference' in European elections
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you making any new year’s resolutions?
    Poll: Are you making any new year’s resolutions?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie